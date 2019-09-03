Mel B has moved her mother Andrea Brown out of the family home and into a nearby cottage.

The 44-year-old Spice Girls singer has relocated home to Leeds, West Yorkshire, in the north of England and asked her mum to move out of her large home and into a small cottage in the garden so Mel and her daughters can have more space.

During a question and answer session at her 'Brutally Honest' stage show in London, Mel was asked by interviewer Louise Gannon: ''Your mum has had to move into a little cottage in the garden, so Melanie's got all of the house?''

And, according to The Sun's Bizarre column, Mel replied: ''Yes, I am living at my bloody mother's house.

''She comes over every morning to cook breakfast, nosying, what's going on in her house -- which was her house but is now our house, Mum.

''I'm so grateful and thankful that I can be around my family again and my kids around my family.''

Mel - whose father Martin passed away in March 2017 following a battle with blood cancer multiple myeloma - had a fractious relationship in the past with her family after they reportedly fell out over her relationship with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

However, the family reconciled after Mel split from Stephen in 2016 and she now maintains a close relationship with her mother and sister Danielle.

While Mel's daughters Phoenix, 20, with former husband Jimmy Gulzar, and Angel, 12, whose father is actor Eddie Murphy, are living with her in the UK, Madison, eight, is currently in the US with her father Stephen.

Mel explained: ''Unfortunately my child is a US citizen so I have to go through a court system where I have to ask for a relocation court acceptance.

''That's in place as of next week and I might not see her for the next three months. It's heartbreaking.''