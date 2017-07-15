Mel B's mother is ''disgusted'' that her daughter's been forced to pay Stephen Belafonte $40,000 a month in spousal support.

Andrea Brown has blasted the US legal system for allowing the 42-year-old producer to receive an emergency alimony, which will see the Spice Girl hand over a whopping £30,529 every four weeks, according to gossip website TMZ.

The large figure he's set to receive is rumoured to cover his basic amenities, such as food, the cost of housing, as well as his phone bills.

Stephen's order is also set to include an additional one off payment of $140,000 to cover the legal and forensic fees he has racked up over the past few months, whilst the pair have been going through their divorce.

Although, the former couple's court proceedings are still ongoing.

Sharing a link to TMZ's article, Andrea fumed on Twitter: ''This would never happen in England disgusted with this news (sic)''

She later said how ''thankful'' she is that her daughter is ''alive'' and ''well'' and that the money doesn't matter as long as she as safe.

Andrea added to the micro-blogging site: ''Have 2 b thankful my daughter alive after 10yrs of worry she's finely safe#more important than money (sic)''

This news comes shortly after Stephen recently claimed he is broke and has been couch surfing with friends after being kicked out of the home he shared with the 42-year-old singer, their daughter Madison, five, and the singer's children from previous relationships, 18-year-old Phoenix and Angel, 10.

He also claimed negative publicity surrounding their split has cost him the opportunity to earn $500,000 on a project.

And Stephen has hinted the sudden change in his lifestyle has come as a huge shock to him as money was ''never an obstacle'' during his 10-year marriage to Mel.

Speaking in previously released court documents, he said: ''We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle ... money was never an obstacle.''

It has also been reported that the 'Goodbye' hitmaker has opposed all of Stephen's requests and has asked for him to be given a Gavron warning to become self-supporting.