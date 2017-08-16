Mel B's children are ''doing amazing'' following her bitter split from Stephen Belafonte.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge filed for divorce from the producer in March amid claims he had been abusive and got their nanny pregnant, but despite the upheaval in their lives, the 42-year-old star is proud of how her daughters Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, five, have handled the sour situation.

Speaking at the live taping of the talent show on Wednesday (15.08.17), she told reporters: ''My kids are great. [They're] 18, 10 and five. They're all doing amazing and they're all lovely. I just make them all listen to me. And they don't always do.''

But the former Spice Girls singer believes raising her eldest child Phoenix - her daughter from her first marriage to dancer Jimmy Gulzar - on her own for such a long time helped her cope with juggling her career and motherhood this time around.

She explained: ''I was a single parent for a long time with Phoenix, so I kind of learned that way, and moms always know best. There's no advice that I could give. Every mother, every parent is different. The number one rule is you show your kid lots of love and respect, and you treat your kid how you want them to treat other people.''

Six years after she split from Jimmy, Mel struck up a romance with Eddie Murphy.

The pair - who split a few months later - had daughter Angel together but the 'Nutty Professor' star didn't believe he was the father of the tot until a paternity test was carried out.

Two months later, the 'Holler' singer had embarked on a relationship with Stephen, the couple secretly married in June that year and had daughter Madison together.

But, after 10 years of marriage, Mel filed for divorce from the 42-year-old producer on the ground that he'd allegedly been abusive towards her.

Stephen has denied the allegations and was awarded $40,000 a month in spousal support by a judge last month.