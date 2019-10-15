Mel B hopes her new podcast will encourage people using dating apps to ''be honest''.

The 44-year-old Spice Girls star has just launched 'The Truth Flirts', with dating app, Badoo, and said she jumped at the chance to discuss life and love on her new show.

She said: ''Being honest is probably one of the things I'm best known for, so I jumped at the chance to work with a brand like Badoo. As a single woman who loves a chat, I couldn't resist the opportunity to discuss all things love and dating with the amazing panelists on the podcast. I hope the series encourages fellow singletons out there to be upfront online and embrace the things that make you, you, when meeting new partners''.

Badoo's Chief Marketing Officer, Dominic Gallello added: ''Badoo is all about dating honestly and we wanted to create a platform that lets us champion those that do. We wanted to prove that there is no reason to hide away from the things that make you who you are - that's what makes the dating game so fun and exciting. With this podcast, we've given our incredible host Mel and her guests the platform to be brutally honest, and that's what Badoo is all about.''

The eight-part series will tackle the highs and lows of modern dating, from polyamory to parenthood and Botox to Brexiteers.

Episode one features Mel chatting to 'Love Islander', Wes Nelson, and journalist and author, Rebecca Reid and listeners will hear Mel confess that she was expected to foot the bill on dates during the height of her Spice Girls fame.

