Mel B's great-grandmother has passed away at the age of 107.

The Spice Girls star took to Instagram on Tuesday (01.10.19) to pay tribute to her great-grandmother, who is the grandmother of her late father Martin Brown, after she tragically passed away that same day.

Mel, 44, revealed she will be travelling to the Caribbean island of Nevis - where her great-grandma lived - to ''pay [her] respects'' to the late family member.

She captioned her Instagram post: ''Deeply saddened by the passing of my great grandma in the early hours of this morning,she was 107 and what a woman she was,I feel the need to fly right now to Nevis to pay my respects @missdaniellebrown let's go #familyiseverything #shockedandupset #ripgreatgrandma #youwillbemissed (sic)''

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker has received an outpouring of support from fans and friends in the wake of the news.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote: ''Bless her Mel what a woman what a legacy she has given.... my deepest condolences to you and your family big love Jamie I xxxx. (sic)''

Whilst Capital Xtra DJ Manny Norte said: ''107??? That's amazing. RIP to your great Gran. Sorry for your loss. (sic)''

The tragic news comes after Mel paid tribute to her late father on his birthday earlier this year, two years after he lost his battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Martin was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, and although he was given just days to live in 2015, he managed to survive until 2017.

The singer wrote: ''Happy birthday dad I'm missing you more now than ever, I really really am in the most amount of pain, it is actually unbearable!!

''But I do wish you could see me now happy and strong j am now thank god, I no you would be sooo proud of me and of Danielle.

''We have morphed into you now big time we don't deal with people who hurt us in life and we stick together as a family thanks to you dad, I love you sooo much, I just wish I could of had one more day one more cuddle that's all #imissyou (sic)''