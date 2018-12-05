Mel B's grandmother said her body piercings were the cause of evil spirits.

The Spice Girls star has opened up about visiting her ''black grandma'' - an affectionate term she used for her father's mum - in the Caribbean during the band's heyday and admitted she didn't react well to some of her style choices.

She told Gal-dem: ''She's very much the matriarch... She took one look at my piercings and tried to throw some holy water on me.

''She was like: 'You cannot have piercings!' She was not having it, she was trying to take it out, telling me if I pierced myself I'm going to let in the bad spirits!

''I think I had a white boyfriend at the time. I don't even think she acknowledged him, she was like: 'Mmm really?!' ''

It turns out Mel's gran also wasn't the biggest fan of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers, and she was sure to give her honest assessment when she heard their music for the first time.

The 43-year-old singer recalled: ''I remember when I did go and see her once. And I'd just got into the Spice Girls and our number one single had just been released, and I remember going over there giving her a CD and playing it really loud and she was like, 'what is all this noise?' ''

Next year, Mel will be back on the road with her bandmates - Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - for a UK stadium tour.

She recently admitted she will grow back her trademark curly hair after cutting her locks short to revamp her image and move on from her relationship with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

She previously said: ''I cut all of my hair off, but I am growing back all of my full-on poofy hair for the Spice Girls tour next year. For now, I've cut it all off - it feels like a new me.''

The singer also admitted to having had plastic surgery in the past - including a breast augmentation, botox and work around her eyes - which helped her get over the pain of her relationship, which she claims was abusive.

She admitted: ''Well, I've had little stuff on my eyes and I've tried a little botox and had reconstructive surgery. A lot of my surgery was to do with getting out of my abusive relationship.''