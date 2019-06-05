Mel B bought her sister Danielle a sports car for her birthday.

The Spice Girls singer - who ended her 10-year feud with her mother and younger sibling in 2017 - surprised the pregnant actress with the luxury vehicle and the former 'Emmerdale' star admitted the lavish gift was the ''best present ever'', and it came as a complete surprise as she was expecting a ''stripper''.

Danielle - who has children Mimi, 12, and Hendrix, nine from a previous relationship and is due to give birth to partner Ty Maynard's baby in around two months - shared a photo of herself and Mel with the car and wrote on Instagram: ''So there I was yesterday chilling at mums with the family having a little pamper and waiting for mum to finish cooking a yummy roast dinner then Melanie and my daughter Mimi said I need to be blind folded and walk outside

''I thought she has only gone and got me a bloody stripper or something for a laugh,all kinds of thoughts were running thru my head

''But no I've got a bloody car a big family singing and dancing sporty sodding car

''What an amazing surprise !! And such a shock !! I had the biggest Braxton Hicks

''Thankyou soooo much @officialmelb for the best birthday present ever at the best ever time!!!!Love you lots and lots and I am very grateful for such a generous and thoughtful huge gift (sic)''

Danielle has previously admitted she and her family never gave up trying to reconnect with Mel during their estrangement and blames the 'Stop' singer's now-ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, for the rift.

She said: ''We never had a fallout. I believe it was all him and that he totally cut her off from her friends, family and work colleagues.

''It was desperate.

''People say, 'Why didn't you just ring her or turn up at her house?' but it wasn't as easy as that.

''You'd get hold of her phone number and it would ring - he'd answer - then you'd ring again 10 minutes later and the number would be changed.

''Email addresses would be changed, the house address changed, any packages I sent were sent back. It was like that for 10 years.''

Danielle claimed Stephen - the father of Mel's youngest daughter, seven-year-old Madison - called her mother to warn her she'd never see the 'America's Got Talent' judge again ''for no reason'', but the family never gave up hope.

She said: ''She's my only sister so half of me was gone for a decade. It was like I was an only child.

''I nursed my dad on my own, I planned my mum's 60th on my own.

''I had to hold the fort on my own for 10 years.

''I wasn't angry. I felt she couldn't be reached, but never ever gave up hope she'd come back to us.''