Mel B's ex claims the singer threatened to call the police if their daughter stayed with him.

Jimmy Gulzar - who was married to the star from 1998 to 2000 and has 18-year-old Phoenix Chi with her - claims the teenager was planning to stay at his house while Mel was away working but the Spice Girls singer flipped out.

He told TMZ: ''A few weeks ago Mel was out of the country and my child didn't know where to sleep so I told her to come and stay with me.

''She was then threatened by her mother who tells her that 'If you go to your dad I'll call the police and file you as a missing person', so of course as a child what do you do?''

Mel, 41, is currently in the middle of a messy divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte and when asked who he would testify for in the trial, Jimmy said: ''Easy I would testify for my daughter only and that's it.''

Mel has been granted a restraining order against Stephen after accusing him of abusing her, getting their nanny pregnant and forcing her to take part in threesomes during their marriage.

There have also been reports that he has a gun and when asked if he was concerned, Jimmy said he reported it seven years ago and informed Eddie Murphy, the father of Mel's daughter Angel Murphy Brown, 10.

He said: ''About seven years ago I reported this gun. I reported it and I even called Eddie Murphy as his child was there in the house as well, but nobody reacted.''