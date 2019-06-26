Mel B and her sister Danielle Brown are ''closer now'' than ever after reconciling in the wake of the Spice Girls star's marriage split.

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker reconciled with her younger sibling and her mother Andrea in 2017 following a near 10-year estrangement caused by Mel's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, who through coercive control cut her off from her friends and family.

Since they reconnected, the sisters are determined to make up for lost time and one of the best things to come out of the reconciliation is that Mel and Danielle's children have also become very close.

In a joint interview on UK TV show 'This Morning', Danielle said: ''It's up and down, it's a roller coaster because it's a 10-year gap of no contact at all, a lot has been said and done but we're good. It's a healing process and we're probably closer now because of it ... Our mum is over the moon, just to have her grandchildren and two daughters together. I felt like an only child for almost 10 years but now we're back.''

Mel added: ''I did get really angry because a lot of time has been lost and I'm trying to catch up but we talk about it, with my mum and Phoenix, who is 20. [My mum] is so happy.''

Mel - who as well as having daughter Phoenix with first husband Jimmy Gulzar also has 12-year-old daughter Angel with ex-lover Eddie Murphy and seven-year-old Madison with Stephen - can vividly recall it was during the time that she and Stephen renewed their wedding vows in 2008 that he finally succeeded in completely cutting her off from her mother and sister.

The singer - whose real name is Melanie Brown - said: ''I was in a 10-year marriage and it wasn't the nicest marriage at all, I was very isolated, it was traumatic. I was in a coercive not very nice relationship and one of the things that happens is you get cut off, it was very emotionally traumatic.

''We were talking at the very beginning of the marriage ... Because I lived in LA, my trips back to Leeds got less and less because my then-husband was very controlling and very mean that he did that to our family.

''During the wedding vows he was telling me to say, I' don't want to have any contact with you,' which isn't even my words, to my mum and my sister. It was a thing of if I don't say it like this there'll be a big fight and I didn't want it to keep happening, even though it did for 10 years so I had to pick my battles and for me to be isolated from my family was a battle I always lost.''

Danielle claims she had seen Stephen systematically push away everyone who was close with Mel and the last to go were her and their mother and their late dad Martin.

The former 'Emmerdale' actress said: ''Just like a lot of the close friends and people who worked for her, like her PA who had always been there, got pushed to one side and then we were the last to go; me, mum and dad.

''It was horrible. Lots of people would say, 'Just turn up at her house.' People didn't understand or believe it but you know when it's your sister, her eyes always looked dead so you'd know she wasn't happy. We'd find her phone number or address and then it would change or you'd get a horrible email saying I want nothing to do with you, then later we realised it wasn't Melanie, it was him spying on her emails.''

Stephen has always denied Mel's claims that he was controlling and emotionally and physically abusive.

Mel has just announced two exclusive, intimate 'in conversation' style shows in her hometown of Leeds and in London which will be a tell-all Q&A hosted by journalist Louise Gannon who helped her write her autobiography 'Brutally Honest'.

The 'Say You'll Be There' singer will be appearing at the Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House on Sunday 25th August and the Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday 1st September.

Tickets for the dates go on sale on Wednesday 26th June at 10am via www.leedsgrandtheatre.com and Friday 28th June at 11am via www.thesavoytheatre.com.