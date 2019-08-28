Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte is demanding a cut of the money she's earned from the Spice Girls' reunion tour to help care for their daughter.

The 44-year-old film producer - who has seven-year-old daughter Madison with the pop star - has reportedly filed documents with the courts asking for an increase in the child support he gets, which currently stands at $5,000 a month, as he believes the 44-year-old singer is rolling in cash thanks to the group's Spice World concerts.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Stephen has claimed that Mel disclosed the money she made from the tour as a ''one-off sum'' rather than as part of her regular income and therefore he thinks he's entitled to $17,394 per month.

He also wants her to cover his legal fees.

The former couple - who were married from 2007 until their split in 2017 - settled their divorce in August 2018 after a lot of disagreements, but they will head back to court next month to argue Stephen's request for more child support.

Mel - who accused Stephen of physical and emotional abuse throughout their relationship - recently claimed her marriage almost cost her her life.

She said recently: ''In the process of my marriage I lost my family, my friends, my self-respect and I almost lost my life. And for so long I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid, that everything that happened was my fault. I had never heard of a coercive relationship. Even after I left him I never realised so many other women have almost exactly the same story to tell. It was only after my book came out that I realised emotional abuse is an epidemic that affects millions. It's the shame that makes you suffer in silence. But I am no longer ashamed.''

Mel also has 20-year-old daughter Phoenix with Jimmy Gulzar and 12-year-old daughter Angel with Eddie Murphy.