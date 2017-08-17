Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte is ''glad'' their marriage is over.

The Spice Girls band member split from her 42-year-old husband in April this year after 10 years of marriage, but the film producer - who has five-year-old daughter Madison with the singer - is happy the pair have gone their separate ways and Mel is ''getting on with her life''.

Speaking to The Mirror Online, a close friend of Stephen - who also has daughter Giselle from a previous relationship - said: ''I'm glad the relationship is over and that Mel has moved on is getting on with her life.''

And Stephen is not fazed by the rumours that the 42-year-old singer - who also has Angel, 10, and Phoenix, 18, - has sparked a new romance with a mystery man, although he only hopes Mel has not introduced her new beau to the children because he thinks it is ''not healthy'' for the children to be ''exposed'' to the former couple's new relationships.

The source explained: ''But I hope she's not bringing him around the children.

''Divorce papers were only filed in March and the court has to decide on final custody arrangements.

''It's confusing to the children and not healthy for the children to be exposed to either parent's new relationships while they are still adjusting to the divorce.''

Since the pair broke up earlier this year the 'Goodbye' hitmaker has refused to let Stephen visit Angel, who is the daughter of Eddie Murphy, although court papers have not stated otherwise and consider her previous partner to be the only father figure the youngster has ever known since she was born.

Mel and Stephen's lawyers are set to attend a hearing on Thursday (17.08.17) to discuss the custody of their brood, and to address Stephen's request to be able to visit Angel.