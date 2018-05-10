Mel B's eldest daughter Phoenix helped her mother give birth to her younger sister Madison when she was just 13.

The Spice Girls star's 19-year-old child - whom she has with first husband Jimmy Gulzar - gave her first official television interview on Thursday (10.05.18), where the pair revealed that Phoenix was very hands on during the delivery of Madison, now six, in 2011, and also chose her name.

Appearing as a guest panellist on UK TV show 'Loose Women', Mel - who has Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, whom she divorced last year - asked Phoenix : ''Do you remember, you actually helped me give birth to Madison?''

And she replied: ''Yeah I don't forget that, trust me! It was beautiful ... in a way.''

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker - who also has 10-year-old daughter Angel with actor Eddie Murphy - reassured viewers that she asked her permission, adding: ''I did check that you wanted to do that, and then you named her.''

Phoenix said that she will never forget the ''beautiful'' moment, adding: ''Yes I did, that was beautiful, that I take to my heart until the day I die.''

Later in the show, Mel was given a make-under by Phoenix, who wanted to ''teach her'' a fashion lesson as she doesn't like her mother's provocative and loud style choices.

Asked if she liked her parent's outfit, Phoenix cheekily replied: ''If I was in charge right now she'd look so cool.''

She then transformed Mel, dressing her in a floral prom skirt, white bomber jacket and pink shades, prompting her mother to moan: ''I'm like Sandy from Grease, I can't even walk in these shoes.

''I look like I'm doing proper fancy dress and I've been caught in the wrong time zone.''

Mel - full name Melanie Brown - then realised: ''So, you basically did this for a laugh?!''

To which Phoenix chuckled: ''Yeah!''