Mel B works out at four in the morning.

The Spice Girls star is so committed to fitness that she gets up extra early every morning so she can fit in some exercise before her kids get up for school.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Getting it done, workouts and eating right makes all the difference, even if I have to workout at 430am before I wake my kids up for school ... sorry @donaldromain for the super early starts, but come on oh my it's worth it, it feels good when you can feel on the inside changes and you can see on the outside results happening, so I'm getting there,I'm not far off this picture that @itstroyjensen took of me a few years ago. (sic)''

And the 43-year-old singer says she is her own inspiration.

She added: ''this is MY inspiration,ME haha that's right a picture of myself nobody else, why? Why not, if you don't start with loving respecting and believing your self your never gonna be happy with yourself, it's that simple, your always gonna need something or someone else to complete you,so give yourself yourself and start from the inside out and learn to love yourself unconditionally with respect love and loyalty, and dedicate time to looking after YOU, then and only then are you living your best life, ahhhhhh, see then everything and I mean EVERYTHING and anything is possible #getready #patience #knowledge #2019 #stopabuse #brutallyhonest #livingmybestlife #workhardplayhard #womensupportwomen (sic)''