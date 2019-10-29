Mel B's dyspraxia and ADHD make it difficult for her to date.

Speaking on 'The Truth Flirts' podcast, the Spice Girls singer revealed that she has ''a bunch of stuff'' that she has to live with on a daily basis which may confuse people who want to embark on a romance with her.

She said: ''I have ADD, ADHD, I've got dyspraxia, I've got a bunch of stuff, so for me it kind of already explains the way that I am, without somebody going 'oh my god she's got too much energy', no, there's actually a reason why my brain functions differently.

''So, if I was dating, that would be one of the discussions I would have upfront, as to not then later down the line go, 'Why don't you understand me?' ''

Speaking to her guests, YouTuber Calum McSwiggan and Mental Health Ambassador Roxie Nafousi, the 44-year-old pop star admitted that her ''vulnerable'' nature had led to bad situations in her previous relationships.

Mel - whose divorce from second husband Stephen Belafonte was finalised in December 2017 - said: ''I'm very open and I'm very vulnerable, and that's got me into certain situations in relationships where somebody either takes advantage of that or they are abusive, emotionally, so it can open the floodgates in a negative way for you to be put in those kinds of horrible situations.''

Mel - who is reportedly dating hairdresser Rory McPhee - also opened up about her struggles with anxiety and has revealed that she used to meditate before taking to the stage to perform with the Spice Girls to control the mental health condition.

She explained: ''A lot of singers have really bad anxiety and I can really identify with that, before I was doing the Spice Girls concert shows, I would have Reiki healing.

''My build up to walking on stage to 90,000 people was meditating, doing my vocal warm-ups, being completely calm and quiet, getting my reiki healing done. Everyone else would be going, 'What you doing? Let's get fired up.' I was like, I need to be really calm because my anxiety is through the roof.''

Mel also believes people should be nicer to themselves to combat mental health problems.

She said: ''I think in general we don't take enough time out to be alone, to be in our own feelings, to wake up in the morning and deal with whatever mood we're in, without going to social media, without beating yourself up and looking in the mirror.

''I don't think we spend enough time being nice to ourselves, by ourselves, for ourselves ... which is sad really.''

'The Truth Flirts' is an eight-part podcast series which has been launched with dating app Badoo with the aim of breaking down taboos and invite people to unapologetically be themselves when looking for love.

It is available now on iTunes and other podcast providers.