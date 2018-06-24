Mel B's daughter wants to be a model.

The Spice Girls' singer's oldest child, 19-year-old Phoenix - whose father is dancer Jimmy Gulzar - is keen to make a name for herself in the fashion industry now she's finished her education.

She said: ''My dream is to have my own clothing line and to walk the runway.''

The teenager praised her famous mother - who also has 10-year-old Angel with Eddie Murphy and six-year-old Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte - for always giving ''good advice''.

She added to Britain's OK! magazine: ''She said just be yourself - you do take that to heart.''

While it was recently reported that plans for a Spice Girls reunion tour are off, Phoenix is still hopeful she'll get to see her mum on stage with Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham again.

She said ''Of course I want it to happen! That's the dream for everyone. I love their music.''

However, Phoenix looks to be in for a disappointment as it was recently claimed the gigs had been axed after Victoria pulled out.

A source said: ''The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she'd never tour, the others believed manager Simon Fuller would get her on board.

''They had a £150million proposal in the offing -- with a headline performance at Wembley -- and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up.

''With things still up in the air, there were a few heated debates between the girls and Victoria.

''Simon was brought in to convince her to take the offer but now he's failed they feel he's used them to put his name back on the map.''