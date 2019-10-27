Mel B is reportedly romancing a hairdresser named Rory McPhee.

The 44-year-old Spice Girls singer is believed to have struck up a romance with Rory, 31, whom sources claim she has been seeing on and off for two years.

Mel went public with Rory - whom she met through her cousin Christian Cooke - when she took him as her date to pal's wedding recently, and insiders say they're ''keeping things very casual'' for the time being.

A source said: ''Mel and Rory have been friends for years. Sparks flew between them two years ago, but they have upped the ante by going public. At the wedding they looked so happy together.

''Mel isn't looking for a serious relationship and Rory is very easy-going, so they are keeping things very casual and chilled for now.

''As far as they are both concerned, they are happy and that's all that matters. Mel can't stop smiling when she's around him.''

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' last month, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker - who split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 - said she was single, but it has now been claimed she kept her romance with Rory quiet because she didn't want to discuss their love life on television.

The insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Mel didn't want to open up about them dating on TV, and Rory accepted that. He knows her main focus is her kids. He doesn't try to push her into anything, so she can relax.

''She has met his family and they think he's great.''

Mel has three daughters, 20-year-old Phoenix with Jimmy Gulzar, 12-year-old Angel with Eddie Murphy, and eight-year-old Madison with Stephen.

Meanwhile, the singer recently launched a new podcast called launched 'The Truth Flirts', with dating app Badoo, and said she wants to use the platform to encourage singletons to ''be honest''.

She said: ''Being honest is probably one of the things I'm best known for, so I jumped at the chance to work with a brand like Badoo. As a single woman who loves a chat, I couldn't resist the opportunity to discuss all things love and dating with the amazing panelists on the podcast. I hope the series encourages fellow singletons out there to be upfront online and embrace the things that make you, you, when meeting new partners''.