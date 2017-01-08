Mel B has revealed the remaining Spice Girls will be recording new music at her home-built studio.

The 'Viva Forever' hitmaker has been writing songs with Emma Bunton and Geri Horner after Mel C and Victoria Beckham declined to be a part of their reunion plans, and she says they plan to start recording as soon as they can.

She said: ''We have written new material and I have a studio at my house in LA. As soon as Emma and Geri get their schedules sorted they will be over in LA and we can start working on new music.''

Though a track by the trio, 'Song For Her', was leaked last year, Mel - who has five-year-old daughter Madison with her husband Stephen Belafonte, and 17-year-old Phoenix and nine-year-old Angel from past relationships - insists that and other songs they recorded won't feature on their album as they ditched the recordings.

She told Closer magazine: ''We haven't got any new material because the songs we had were leaked. We have to get back in the studio and get it going when everybody is ready.''

While they plan on releasing new music, the 41-year-old beauty says ''nothing is set in stone'' in regards to plans for the reunion for 20th anniversary of their debut album, 'Spice'.

She admitted: ''Nothing's set in stone yet. We're just working towards getting something organised this year, so there's nothing to talk about yet.''

Mel has also admitted that she was ''annoyed'' when 'Song For Her' leaked online, but she is glad their fans got to hear it.

She said: ''It wasn't meant to be leaked, which sort of annoyed me as we didn't finish off the vocals.

''That was just a rough demo. But I was glad people got to hear it.''