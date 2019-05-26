Mel B's late father inspired her to divorce Stephen Belafonte.

The 43-year-old singer has admitted that the death of her dad proved to be a turning point in her life, convincing her she should divorce the film producer, who she's previously accused of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Appearing on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', an emotional Mel explained: ''I felt really bad, because I hadn't seen him in so long and then I see him like that, I felt really bad and I felt really angry at my ex-husband and I felt really bad for my kids.

''I've always felt bad, but I couldn't tell him. Right before [he passed away], I said to him, 'You can go now because I have to go and divorce this monster' and he just looked at me and took his last breath.''

Mel cut her dad out of her life during her ten-year marriage to Stephen.

The pop star now wishes she'd taken the decision to divorce the producer earlier in her life, meaning she'd have been able to spend more quality time with her dad.

Mel - who previously admitted she attempted to commit suicide during her unhappy marriage to Stephen - shared: ''That gave me the strength, because I'd said it to my dad, so now I have to do it. I just wish he was here, to see him one more time and all that sort of stuff.

''If only I had got out of that relationship sooner, I could've spent more time with him, more time with my family, and not damaged everything in the process.

''But at least I got to see him, and he gave me that strength.''