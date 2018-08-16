Mel B has received 100 red roses from a secret admirer.

The former Spice Girls singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday (15.08.18) to share her shock at receiving a beautiful bouquet of fresh blooms.

Alongside a photograph of her holding the flowers in her hand, she wrote: ''I'm soooo not used to this!!! My face says it all 100 red roses got sent to me tonight,yes 100 I'm in shock no one has ever done that for me,ever ever,and it was for me? And not wanting ANYTHING in return? I'm humbled shy and thankful #learningtolovemyself #thankfulforyou #livingmybestlife (sic).''

Her gorgeous gift comes just two weeks after her divorce from Stephen Belafonte - who she split from in March 2017 amid accusations he had been abusive - was finalised.

Mel was ordered to pay her ex-husband $350,000 in legal fees, and both the brunette beauty and her former spouse were told to set aside $550,000 each when they sell their old marital home in order to pay their outstanding tax bills.

In addition to paying the legal bill - half of which must be handed over now and the remainder following the property sale - the 43-year-old singer must pay Stephen $5,000 a month in child support for their six-year-old daughter Madison.

Though they have agreed to stay away from one another, exceptions will be made for Madison's school events, including extra-curricular activities and teacher conferences.

They have also been ordered not to speak badly about one another in front of Madison.

The agreement states: ''Neither parent shall make any disparaging remarks about the other parent to Madison or in Madison's presence.''

Mel - who also has 19-year-old daughter Phoenix from her first marriage to Jimmy Gulzar and 11-year-old daughter Angel with Eddie Murphy - and Stephen will divide their time with Madison, including holidays and school breaks.

The 'Stop' singer will take the little girl during Mother's Day weekend, and Stephen will have her over Father's Day weekend.

When it is Madison's birthday, she will be with one of her parents on alternate years, with the producer - who is also father to 13-year-old Giselle - taking her for odd years.

Each parent will be allowed to take the youngster outside of the US during their custodial time, so long as they provide an itinerary to the other parent at least a week before traveling.