Mel B says lesbian porn is ''nicer and kinder''.

The outspoken Spice Girls star - who has had relationships with both men and women - has opened up about her preferences when it comes to adult entertainment, and she prefers to watch something ''more sensual''.

Speaking on the fifth episode of her podcast 'The Truth Flirts' - which she hosts in partnership with dating app Badoo - she said: ''Lesbian porn is more sensual, I think anyway. It's nicer and kinder.''

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker - who has three daughters from previous relationships - also discussed the differences between men and women when it comes to dating, and admitted her time with former flame Christine Crokos was ''really beautiful'' with hardly any arguments.

She added: ''I do think that dating women is very different to dating men...

''I had a five-year relationship with a woman and it was an intense five years but it was actually a really beautiful five years.

''We barely kind of argued, because we both thought the same, wanted the same out of life. It was really interesting when I actually compare it to my other relationships.''

And when it comes to first dates, the 44-year-old singer is adamant that looks matter when it comes to making a good first impression.

She insisted: ''On that first date, looks are everything because it's the first thing that you see.''

Meanwhile, Mel previously admitted she found it ''cringey'' talking to her daughter Phoenix, 18, about ''safe sex and contraception''.

She recently said: ''When Phoenix was about 16, I was like, we need to sit down and have a word about safe sex and contraception, and she was like 'what'?

''And I think all her other friends had never even had that conversation with their mothers. I'm so glad, as cringey as it was, I was very to the point, I told her about boys' intentions, or the main intentions of boys at that age.

''We spoke about contraception thoroughly, about condoms, what happens when you don't use a condom, which I think terrified her to her core.''