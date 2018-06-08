Mel B heaped praise on her daughter Angel after attending her elementary school graduation on Thursday (07.06.18).

The 43-year-old pop star gushed about her 11-year-old daughter - who she has with actor Eddie Murphy - after she attended the ceremony at her school, where she posed for pictures with Angel and her friends.

Alongside a collage of snaps from the memorable occasion - which was attended by Eddie's mother Lillian - Mel wrote: ''Awww congratulations my baby girl Angel,happy graduation my love,my how you have grown up,you are loved soooo sooo much,glad me and your family were there today supporting cheering you on!!!world better watch out she's a genius!!!! #graduation #proudmum #proudgrandma #specialday (sic)''

Eddie, 57, dated Mel in June 2006, but was not present at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mel - who also has daughters Phoenix, 19, with Jimmy Gulzar and Madison, six, with Stephen Belafonte - has revealed that despite enduring a turbulent love life, she doesn't have any desire to speak negatively about her ex-partners.

Mel has recently finished writing a tell-all book, and she likened the experience to attending therapy.

She explained: ''I'm facing a lot of ... it's like going through therapy.

''Luckily, my dear dear friend Louise is helping me to write it. It's not like it's just me on a rant. I want to be able to be relatable enough where women can ... you know, feel like they're empowered.''

Asked whether she'd be happy for her daughters to read the book, Mel replied: ''I've got three daughters by three different men, three different, solid relationships. So I never want to talk bad about any of their fathers, because we made a beautiful babies together and all three babies were made with a lot of love.

''It's more about my personal journey and what I put up with and what I allowed to happen.''