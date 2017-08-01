Mel B has posted a touching tribute to her late father.

The former Spice Girls star was devastated when her dad Martin Brown passed away in March and she only wishes she had more time with him.

Alongside a picture of her with her late father, she wrote: ''I just wanted one last hug and for you to no how much I really love you #ripdad #daddysgirl #mostimportantmaninmylife #inoyourwithmestill (sic)''

Mel B shared the sad news of her father's passing on her social media back in March.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Mel wrote: ''It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday.

''Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve. With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad (sic)''

Mel is said to have had a fractious relationship with her mother and sister over the past years after they reportedly fell out over her relationship with her then-boyfriend Stephen Belafonte.

However, they seemed to have put their differences aside and spent some quality time together in London earlier this year when Mel was in the British capital to film a TV show.

Asked how her and her mother got on and if she was in contact with Danielle, Mel said: ''Yes, she came down yesterday, saw the kids and watched the show. Then we hung out and went for dinner with the kids ... Yes. Family is family. There's no point talking about that.''