Mel B says getting to play Wembley Stadium is ''one of the most important days'' of her ''entire life''.

The 44-year-old singer - who is nicknamed Scary Spice - and her Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner will play three nights at the 90,000-capicity London venue, kicking off tonight (13.06.19).

And hours before hitting the stage, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker - who also has 12-year-old Angel with ex-partner Eddie Murphy, Madison, seven, and 20-year-old Phoenix with ex-husbands Stephen Belafonte and Jimmy Gulzar - shared a picture of her youngest daughter Madison and eldest girl Phoenix sleeping in the car on the way to the stadium and admitted that, aside from giving birth to her three children, performing at the capital's biggest venue is her most proudest achievement.

The 'Viva Forever' singer also admitted she was ''bursting open with so much love and joy'' and added how she has so much ''respect and loyalty'' for her bandmates for making her dream a reality.

Alongside the car selfie, Mel wrote on Instagram: ''Typical haha yep my kids are fast fast asleep!!! But I don't care haha as long as they are right beside me,I'm in my car on the way to Wembley stadium eekkkkk wtf it's actually happening,I've been praying and saying this ''will happen''for years and now it is friggin Nora,I'm over whelmed that is actually is,it actually is!!

''This is one of the most important days of my whole entire life (apart from birthing my 3 beautiful babies of course)my heart is bursting open with so much love and joy,we did it or were about to it girls,I have so much respect and loyalty to you @melaniecmusic you @emmaleebunton and YOU @therealgerihalliwell I'm humbled and greatfull to get up there with my 3 best friends at Wembley stadium tonight in front of 90,000 of MY family MY friends and YOU the fans!!!!

''Wow wow we wa,this ''is ALL''for you spice fans,it's because of YOU we get to do what we do,omg I think I'm gonna cry sporty help!!!! ''Kinhell'' #bestdayever #this#survivor (sic)''

Mel also uploaded a picture of her and Madison walking around the stadium, and added: ''Stepping into Wembley Stadium with my youngest daughter like wwhhhaaattt!!! Yes this is happening (sic)''

Meanwhile, Emma revealed earlier today that Emma Stone is attending their concert this evening and she can't wait to meet the 'La La Land' star, who is a lifelong fan of Baby Spice and the rest the girls.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, she said: ''Do you know who we've got coming - Oh I hope I'm allowed to say this - but Emma Stone is coming tonight and I've never met Emma Stone and we're going to be meeting her so I'm really excited.''

Stone's trip to Wembley Stadium will be her third time seeing the Spice Girls and when they announced their 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' she vowed to be at one their UK shows.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she stated: ''I saw them in concert in the '90s, I saw them at The O2 arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that - somehow. I don't think tickets are on sale, but I'll figure it out!''