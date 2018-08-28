Mel B is seeking treatment after her ''turmoil and very intense'' relationship.

The Spice Girls star checked into rehab after reaching ''crisis point'' after being diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder but she insists she isn't a sex addict or an alcoholic.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed with. Let's put it that way. Now, I've been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago ... My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book, which is out online now. Alright. So, I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict. You know, I was with the same person for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That's all I can say about it. I'd like to say a lot more, but let's just keep it PC. But ya, I address a lot of those issues and I did kind of have to ease my pain. I do suffer a lot from PTSD.''

Meanwhile, Mel previously opened up how she had been drinking heavily following a turbulent period in her life, including the death of her father Martin Brown and her split and subsequent messy divorce battle from Stephen Belafonte, who she accused of being abusive.

She said: ''The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I've been working with a writer on my book, 'Brutally Honest', and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life from the death of my dad to my relationship with men. I've also been through more than a year of court battles which have left me financially battered and at the mercy of the legal system, which is completely weighted against emotionally abused women because it's very hard to prove how someone took away all your self-respect and self-worth.''