Mel B has admitted the idea of embarking on a new relationship is ''scary''.

The Spice Girls singer divorced Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst claims he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her and she's still wary of getting involved with anyone new, so is focusing on her career and her three kids, Phoenix, 20, Angel, 12, and Madison, eight.

She said: ''I think relationships for me are a little bit scary, especially where I've come from.

''I'm really happy just raising my three kids which takes up most of my time.

''Apart from that I'm working, I'm a single mum at the end of the day.''

The 44-year-old star admitted she was ''amazed'' by how many people told her they disliked Stephen after they split.

Speaking to talk show host Jonathan Ross, she said: ''When you leave a certain relationship like that, it's amazing the amount of people that come up to you and say I never liked him.

''Why the bloody hell didn't you tell me while I was with him?''

Despite her alleged ordeal, Mel has found the ''light at the end of the tunnel'' and hopes her experiences can help her to help other women in similar situations.

She said: ''I was so in denial, I was so living a lie, I was so protective over him and of my family, also I was feeling guilty and ashamed of what I'd got myself into, or what he'd got me into.

''Now I'm like away from that and kind of championing women that have gone through what I've gone through, I'm patron of Women's Aid, so I've put it to good use my experience. There's light at the end of the tunnel, you know.''

'The Jonathan Ross Show' airs on Saturday (28.09.19) evening on ITV.