Mel B says she was left with just £800 after her marriage broke down, despite earning more than £80 million during her career.
The Spice Girls singer has lashed out at her former husband Stephen Belafonte, claiming he seized control of her £80 million fortune during their marriage.
Writing in her autobiography, 'Brutally Honest', she said: ''In the past 20-something years of my life, I have made more than £80 million.
''When I met my second husband (Stephen), I had a house and a loft apartment in LA and a good career. When I left him I walked away with nothing but $936 (£800) in a bank account and suitcases full of clothes, books and toys. I didn't care. I was happy. My kids were happy. Finally, after ten years, I was free.''
And she blasted Stephen for his controlling nature during their 10-year marriage.
She said: ''[During the marriage] I became a woman who didn't have her own computer, didn't drive herself, didn't know her bank details, didn't make decisions.''
Mel, who has a seven-year-old daughter Madison with Stephen, also lashed out at the producer, calling him a monster and said she hopes her new book will save other women from going through what she did.
She told The Sun newspaper: ''I don't think any other woman could have survived it the way that I did.
''So I'm glad the book will expose him for the next woman he's trying to woo. This is a bad, twisted person who's going to prey on a woman's vulnerability, openness or happiness and just crush every part of it.''
Mel also has Angel, 11, with Eddie Murphy and Phoenix, 19, with her first husband Jimmy Gulzar.
