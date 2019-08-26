Mel B has joked that she wants to ''sleep with Baby Spice but kill Geri [Horner]''.

The 44-year-old singer was performing at her 'Brutally Honest & Fabulous Show' in Leeds over the weekend when she was asked which of her Spice Girls bandmates she would ''sleep with, marry or kill''.

According to MailOnline, Mel said she would marry Mel C, before adding: ''I want to sleep with Baby Spice [Emma Bunton] but kill Geri.''

Mel previously revealed that admitting to having sex with Geri made rehearsals for the Spice Girls' reunion tour ''awkward''.

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker claimed to have had a ''one time'' fling with Geri - who is now married to Christian Horner - 20 years ago during a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan on his 'Life Stories' show earlier this year.

And although she claims she ran the story past Geri beforehand, news of the alleged romp still made things slightly tense between the girls when it came to rehearsing for their recent string of reunion shows.

Mel said: ''I texted her on the night I did the Piers Morgan show and explained what he'd said and how I'd answered and she was fine with it. The problem was it then got hyped up into a much bigger story, and it didn't help that we were just about to begin rehearsals.

''It was awkward. We hadn't been back in the situation of being together every single day, being on stage, rehearsing, getting ourselves back into Spice Girls mode, and then all the headlines about our relationship were thrown into the mix, which was pretty bad timing.''