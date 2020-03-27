Mel B is raring to go for another Spice Girls tour.

After Mel C - who is also known as Sporty Spice in the girl group - said she is hoping they get to hit the road again following their 2019 reunion tour, her bandmate Scary Spice has said she too is desperate for the 'Stop' hitmakers to get back on stage.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, Scary said: ''I want it to happen again, like, tomorrow. I miss it. I really miss it. I loved being on tour.''

And Sporty added: ''We're doing everything in our power to do it again.''

She continued: ''It was nuts.''

The 'Viva Forever' hitmaker added how she felt they could have done more dates, but they were ''knackered'' after every show, whilst she admitted she wished they had filmed it for fans to relive on TV at home.

She said: ''I think 13 shows was too short, even though we did not set out to do more than one. I hope we do more.

''It was beautiful. We were all knackered after every show as we put everything on the stage, for everyone to take home.

''Things were difficult behind the scenes. We never got round to it, sadly. ''We were so focused on having an incredible show.

''It was complicated ... as we had new management. It was a crazy time. Basically we didn't get our sh*t together.

''We have some personal behind the scenes footage and would like to release that as time goes by.

''As for a big show, sadly that won't happen and we are gutted. I regret that we did not do that.''

Mel had said she and her bandmates - also including Geri Horner (Ginger) and Emma Bunton (Baby) - are always discussing ''opportunities'' and she would love them to get to take their shows across the pond to the States.

Asked if they will bring their tour to the US, Mel said: ''I really hope so!

''We had the best time last year. The shows were incredible. People came from the US - all over the world.

''Every night there were so many ­international flags.

''Us girls, we still talk. We have our phones. We talk about opportunities. I like to think in the future there will definitely be more Spice shows.''

The 'Spice Up Your Life' hitmakers' gigs last year were their first since their performance at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, and their first without Victoria Beckham (Posh).

Sporty previously admitted she thinks Posh would get back on board if the group were offered a slot at the world-famous Glastonbury festival.

The 46-year-old star said: ''She f***ing would. She would. She'd love to do Glastonbury. The truth behind the rumour is we've never even been approached.''