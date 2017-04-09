Mel B is feeling ''really strong and in control'' after filing for divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

The former Spice Girls singer - who has daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from past relationships, and Madison, five, with the producer - decided to end her marriage last month and secured a restraining order against her estranged husband after alleging in court documents that he beat her, got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have threesomes.

Mel's friend Lady Victoria Hervey - who was reported last week to have had a threesome with the couple - says her pal decided to wait until ''everything fell into place'' and she felt ''strong'' enough to end her marriage.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, Victoria said: ''I've spoken to Mel, she reached out to me on Instagram by sending me a message saying, 'Let's talk about those videos'.

''I was really startled, I assumed she meant that we'd been secretly filmed on that night.

''When we spoke I just told her how sorry I was that she had gone through this for so long and we had a nice chat in the end.

''She sounded pretty together, very focused. I think she has to be for the sake of her kids.

''She sounded really strong and like she was in control.

''Yes, she's worried Stephen is manipulating things and putting lies out there, but I reassured her I hadn't been in contact with him.

''She said he controlled all her finances and she wasn't initially strong enough to leave him.

''She said she waited until everything fell into place before she could do it and finally everything fell into place and she knew it was time.

''No woman should suffer like she has, I feel terribly for her.''

Victoria agreed to send Mel a message she'd received from Stephen in the hope it would help her in her divorce case.

She said: ''We didn't dwell too much on Stephen. I told her that he'd reached out to me and I hadn't responded.

''He was blaming Mel for things in the message he sent me, so she asked if I could send it to her so I was happy to as I'm totally on her side.

''I think she just wants anything related potentially to the case.

''She's fighting a very messy divorce case and wants all the information she can.''

On Friday (07.04.17), the 'America's Got Talent' judge obtained a court order preventing Stephen from making any sex tapes public, and during her conversation with Victoria, Mel admitted she wasn't sure if any footage of their threesome had been recorded, but reassured the blonde beauty it would be ''unlikely'' to come out now.

Victoria added: ''She said she just doesn't know if videos exist of that night but she reassured me that they are unlikely to be coming out.

''I think legally it will be impossible for videos like that to come out now if they existed.

''Mel seemed as good as can be. I think she has family and friends supporting her and being with her.

''She said she's just trying to get on with her daily life.''