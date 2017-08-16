Mel B is single and ''happy''.

The 42-year-old singer split from husband Stephen Belafonte in March amid accusations he was abusive, and despite recent reports she's embarked on a romance with a Beverly Hills police officer, she insists she's currently alone and enjoying life like that.

During Tuesday's live (15.08.17) episode of 'America's Got Talent', Mel said: ''I am so happy to be single right now.''

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker says it's ''kind of embarrassing'' having her love life discussed in front of the world on the NBC show, but it's all part of the fun.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Well, you've got to. It's a great show, great panel, great contestants. Yeah, it's all good.''

Mel - who has daughters Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, from previous relationships and Madison, five, with Stephen - isn't afraid to let her emotions show when judging the talent competition, and was reduced to tears when 10-year-old Angelica Hale sang Zedd's 'Clarity'.

She said: ''It's like a roller coaster ride. This show, it's live, and I'm the kind of person, whatever I feel just comes out. That's why I say, 'I'm not going to cry,' even though I'm probably crying at the time that I'm saying it.

''People's lives can change doing this show and they're putting their heart and soul out there.''

However, she refused to be drawn on why the performance made her cry.

She quipped: ''I'm not telling you! It's 'cause it has to do with sex!''

Mel wore a daring sheer bodysuit with blue rhinestone detail for the show and admitted the outfit made her feel like a superhero.

She said: ''I've kind of dived into a bit of see-through stuff before, but today I was feeling the blue superhero vibes. I'm like a girly girl. I like to do dress-up.''