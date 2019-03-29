Mel B is still ''gutted'' Victoria Beckham won't go on tour with the Spice Girls.

The 43-year-old star joked that her former bandmate is a ''bit of a b***h'' because she has refused to reunite with the rest of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers for a comeback tour this summer.

Speaking during her upcoming appearance on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', she said: ''I am sad she is not going to be there. But she is busy with what she is doing with her fashion line and her family.

''But I am gutted that she is not going to be with us. But I am still going to hold that candle and hope that she will.''

It's said that Victoria wants Mel to ''stop banging on'' about her decision to snub the reunion, and that she hopes her friend can ''respect her wishes''.

A source told The Sun: ''Victoria has made it very clear she doesn't want to be part of the tour, and she just wants Mel to respect her wishes and stop banging on about it.''

Mel's interview with Piers - which is set to be broadcast this summer - has already sparked conversation after she revealed that she and Geri Horner - who is now married to Christian Horner - had a ''one time'' sexual encounter in the 90s in the heyday of the 'Viva Forever' band.

She said: ''We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn't a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time.''

And the 'America's Got Talent' judge later admitted she called Geri, 46, on the phone after she made her shock confession, explaining that it was ''all tongue and cheek''.

She has since added: ''I was on the phone with Geri. I texted her and said I admitted on Piers that we had a little thing so don't worry about it, it was all tongue in cheek and I didn't go into detail and it was pre your husband and pre your babies and mine. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we spoke at length.''