Mel B insists her night of passion with Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner was no ''big deal'' and she thinks she still stayed tight-lipped when she made her confession on upcoming TV show 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories'.
Mel B insists her night of passion with Geri Horner was no ''big deal''.
The 'America's Got Talent' judge revealed in an upcoming interview on UK TV show 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' that she and her friend Geri - who is now married to Christian Horner - had a ''one time'' sexual encounter in the 90s in the heyday of their group the Spice Girls.
Mel, 43, is now claiming that she didn't actually break the confidence of her bandmate because she didn't spill the juicy details of their romp.
Speaking on Australian radio station 2Day FM 104.1, she said: ''I didn't actually really admit anything. I just said we had a 'thing'. It wasn't a big deal. It was one of those things that happened one night. I didn't go into detail about it at all it's the press that have taken it onto a whole other level. I just say it was like a little thing and we giggled about it the next day.''
And the 'Viva Forever' songstress - who has daughter Phoenix, 20, with ex-boyfriend Jimmy Gulzar, daughter Angel, 11 with former partner Eddie Murphy, and seven-year-old girl Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte - admitted that she called Geri, 46, on the phone after she made her shock confession, explaining that it was ''all tongue and cheek''.
She added: ''I was on the phone with Geri. I texted her and said I admitted on Piers that we had a little thing so don't worry about it, it was all tongue in cheek and I didn't go into detail and it was pre your husband and pre your babies and mine. We had a long conversation. She texted me the night of and then we spoke at length.''
During her interview on the much-anticipated summer episode of 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', the 'Wannabe' hitmaker said: ''We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn't a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.