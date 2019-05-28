Mel B is in ''unbearable'' pain as she wishes her late father a happy birthday.

The 43-year-old singer has paid tribute to her late father Martin Brown - who passed away in 2017 - on social media, and has said she's ''missing [him] more now than ever'' as she's ''really really in the most amount of pain''.

But despite her heartache, the Spice Girls star insists her father would be ''so proud'' of her and her sister Danielle Brown, as they've both ''morphed'' into versions of him.

Posting a throwback picture of herself and her father at a red carpet event, the 'Wannabe' singer wrote: ''Happy birthday dad I'm missing you more now than ever,I really really am in the most amount of pain,it is actually unbearable!! But I do wish you could see me now happy and strong j am now thank god,I no you would be sooo proud of me and of Danielle,we have morphed into you now big time we don't deal with people who hurt us in life and we stick together as a family thanks to you dad,I love you sooo much,I just wish I could of had one more day one more cuddle that's all #imissyou (sic)''

Mel had been estranged from her father for several years before he was taken to hospital in January 2017 after a long battle with cancer, and later admitted that it took his death two months later in March to give her the strength to divorce her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, whom she has accused of being abusive toward her.

She said previously: ''They call it the circle of life. Nature's way of taking and then giving life back. And it took the death of my father at 3.15pm on March 4, 2017, to get my life back.

''I always knew there was only one man who could save me. Martin Brown. My dad. I hadn't spoken to him since that awful row at our old house in Leeds in December 2014, and the anger and disappointment I saw in his eyes stabbed at my heart like a knife...

'''When my dad dies, I'm divorcing you,' I told Stephen by the end of 2016. He laughed, but I think he was nervous. I had stopped answering all his calls. He could sense I didn't care.''