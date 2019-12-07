Mel B is in ''unbearable pain'' not knowing when she will see her daughter again after Madison, eight, flew back to the United States to be with her father Stephen Belafonte.
The Spice Girls star and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte share custody of their eight-year-old daughter Madison and the singer admits it has been so hard because Stephen lives in Los Angeles whilst Mel lives in the UK with her family.
Sharing a heartfelt handwritten note penned by her daughter Madison, she captioned it on Instagram: ''This time last week I walked around winter wonderland with my 3 kids having the best Xmas fun ever, my youngest Madison with me for 7 amazing days, she wrote me this on the plane going back to LA, as I read this over and over again the pain I feel is unbearable, I don't no when me or her sisters are gonna see her again, my abuser STILL manages to abuse me threw the courts and on a daily basis threw a ''court appointed'' email that allows him access to me for him to say whenever whatever he wants,I share this because I no other mothers are going threw exactly the same thing right now,just no your not alone I feel your pain ,and I won't stop talking and fighting to get justice for us all and our kids #stopabuse #yournotalone #talktosomeonetoday @womens_aid please please be kind to people like me in these situation as you have no idea what me/they are going threw (sic)''
Meanwhile, Mel - who also has daughters Phoenix, 20 and Angel, 12, from previous relationships - insists she has no regrets about her love life.
She said: ''Headlines are always going to be there. I can't help but be honest. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night if I hadn't told the truth. I can't regret anything. I've got three amazing kids, from three different - very different - relationships. But also, I've experienced real, deep love in my relationships, so I'm grateful for that too. I've become the person I am from all those relationships. I can say that now, because I've come out of a difficult one. You go through what you go through.''
