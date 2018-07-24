Mel B has had sex since splitting from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls singer - who divorced the producer in 2017 after 10 years of marriage - admitted she is keen to find someone who can ''service her'' from time to time, but she is ultimately looking for a ''nice'' guy after dating people from all walks of life.

She said: ''I just want a service every now and again.

''If you look at all my exes they all look completely different; black, white, fat, thin, tall, short. So now I just want nice.

''I've had a service ... I love a good self-service too, though. I think that's really important.''

The 43-year-old star admitted she would want to find out if she was dating someone who was only interested in her for her bank balance.

During a discussion about lie detector tests on 'Loose Women', she added: ''I think it's important to know the truth about your partner before you get into a relationship.

''If somebody's marrying you for your money ... I would like to know about that.''

Mel - who was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 - recently admitted she endured a ''stressful relationship'' while she was with Stephen and found it ''distressing'' that she lost contact with her loved ones during the pair's time together.

She said: ''I was in an isolated, stressful relationship that prevented me from reaching out to my family.

''It was very awkward and distressing for me for the whole 10 years.''

Last month, Mel - who has daughters Phoenix, 19 and 11-year-old Angel from previous relationships and six-year-old Madison with Stephen - hinted she had moved on from her ex with a mystery man.

She wrote on Instagram: ''The way he makes me laugh and smile gives me butterflies beyond belief Everything about him makes me more than happy and grateful #younowhoyouare #humble #lovehim #truelove #finally (sic)''