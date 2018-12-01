Spice Girls star Mel B thinks she can be ''painfully weak''.
Mel B thinks she can be ''painfully weak''.
The 43-year-old pop star has admitted that in spite of her tough public persona, she can be very different behind closed doors - especially during her marriage to Stephen Belafonte.
Mel - who previously accused her ex-husband of being physically and emotionally abusive towards her - told the Guardian newspaper: ''I'm only strong in certain ways. I've been painfully weak.
''There was a point when I was like, 'Yeah, I am a really bad person. I am ugly, I am worth nothing. I am a has-been Spice Girl.' All these negative things that would be drilled into me on a daily basis by him. You start to believe it.''
In fact, Mel admitted that her sense of ''panic or shock'' even caused her to wake up some mornings in urine, faeces, vomit and blood.
She explained: ''Sometimes I would have been in such panic or shock that I'd have been physically sick.
''Part of that cycle is you get blamed: 'Look what you've done to the sheets.' And you go, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry.' And you clean it up, or throw it away and that's that.''
However, Mel said that her music and TV career - which included a stint on the Australian version of 'The X Factor' - allowed her to escape the unhappiness of her marriage.
The pop star - who divorced Stephen in 2017 - shared: ''That was when I felt in control - when I was on TV, or in photoshoots, or being interviewed. That's what kept me somewhat sane.
''But then you go, 'Well, I'm married and I have to go back to that.' And you don't see a way out.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.