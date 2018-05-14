Mel B will always be ''honest'' about her sexuality.

The 42-year-old singer - who is going through a divorce from Stephen Belafonte - was previously in a long term relationship with a woman, and says it should ''not really'' be a big deal if she chooses to date a person of the same sex.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Mel said: ''I was dating a girl for five years and, if you fall in love, you fall in love, I did.

''I was born very honest.

''Whatever I feel, whatever I think, as long as I'm not hurting anyone else, I'm just going to carry on and have fun.''

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmaker - who has daughters Phoenix, 19, and 10-year-old Angel from previous relationships, and six-year-old Madison and stepdaughter Giselle, 13, with Stephen - would be thrilled if any of her children told her they were gay or bisexual.

She said: ''Between me and my husband we have four girls. What's the ratio, one in five? So I'm hoping probably one of them will be. It's not something I'd push, but it's not something I'd push under the carpet.

''Whatever my kids want to be, I would celebrate. Whether they were gay, bisexual, transgender, I wouldn't care. I would love and support them as my daughters.''

Meanwhile, Mel recently admitted she always wants sex in her relationships - even if she doesn't ''like'' her partners.

The pop star - who is preparing to release a tell-all book about her toxic relationship with ex-husband Stephen - confessed: ''When I'm with someone and even if I don't necessarily like them, I've got a healthy sex life. When I'm single, no.''

And the 'America's Got Talent' star insisted her passion for sex is completely unaffected by the stresses of relationships and parenthood.

Asked whether there's anything that could discourage her from having sex, Mel replied: ''No.''