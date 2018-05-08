Mel B has teased the Spice Girls are planning to perform together again and says she would go on tour ''immediately'' if all the band members agreed to it.

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers sparked excitement earlier this year when all five girls - Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Victoria Beckham - got together at Geri's house to discuss potential new projects, and though the details of their plans have remained under wraps, fans have been waiting in hope that they will sing on stage together again.

Mel - who was better known as Scary Spice during the group's heyday - has confirmed that all of the Spice Girls are signed to new deals with their former manager Simon Fuller and she is very hopeful that concerts will happen in the near future.

During an appearance as a guest panellist on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Monday (08.05.18), the 'Say You'll Be There' singer said: ''We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don't know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There's going to be a bit of everything.

''If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I've always said we're definitely touring, I think I've just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth.''

Mel - who endured a bitter divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte last year - insists the Spice Girls share a bond that is unique and admits it has been great to reconnect with her friends, whatever else happens.

The 42-year-old pop star said: ''We actually all do really get on. We've all been through something huge together, we basically got famous overnight and we only had each other so we've got a bond that nobody can break ... We didn't really fall out, we're like five sisters, we bicker a bit but we've always got each other's back. I'm seeing Emma and Geri tomorrow, they better be there.''

The Spice Girls last toured after reuniting in 2007 with their greatest hits shows wrapping up in 2008.

The last time they performed as a five-piece at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.