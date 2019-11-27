Spice Girls star Mel B insisted she has no regrets about her past relationships because they helped her ''became the person'' she is.
Mel B has no regrets about her love life.
The 44-year-old singer - who has daughters Phoenix, 20, Angel, 12, and Madison, eight, from previous relationships - explained she ''can't help but be honest'', and insisted she did the right thing about opening up about her past fling with Spice Girls bandmate Geri Horner.
In an interview with Grazia, she said: ''Headlines are always going to be there. I can't help but be honest. I wouldn't be able to sleep at night if I hadn't told the truth. I can't regret anything.
''I've got three amazing kids, from three different - very different - relationships. But also, I've experienced real, deep love in my relationships, so I'm grateful for that too.
''I've become the person I am from all those relationships. I can say that now, because I've come out of a difficult one. You go through what you go through.''
The 'Wannabe' hitmaker divorced her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst claims he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her throughout their relationship.
Recently, she was romantically linked with hairdresser Rory McPhee and although she is remaining coy about that romance, Mel admits she's open to dating but is wary that some men are only interested in her because she's famous.
The '2 Become 1' singer said: ''You're always going to get that. That's just what comes along with being in the public eye and being out there.''
Mel has been open about her previous same-sex romances, and has described her time with former flame Christine Crokos as being ''really beautiful'' with hardly any arguments.
She said: ''I do think that dating women is very different to dating men ... I had a five-year relationship with a woman and it was an intense five years but it was actually a really beautiful five years.
''We barely kind of argued, because we both thought the same, wanted the same out of life. It was really interesting when I actually compare it to my other relationships.''
