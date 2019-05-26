Mel B had a ''meltdown'' when she lost her vision earlier this month, as she was left panicking about the Spice Girls reunion tour.

The 43-year-old star and her band mates - Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner - kicked off their 'Spice World' tour in Dublin on Friday (24.05.19), but the planned shows were thrown into jeopardy a week earlier when Mel was rushed to hospital, where she was diagnosed with different types of inflammation in each eye.

And the 'Wannabe' hitmaker - whose real name is Melanie Brown - has now revealed she believed she would left permanently blind, and began to panic about the pending shows.

She said: ''I was thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm going to go blind. What about the tour? What the hell am I going to do?' I was having a meltdown.''

Mel explained the ordeal began on Friday, May 17, when she realised the vision in her right eye had become blurred.

She recalled: ''The whole thing started late on Friday morning, when my right eye went blurry. I just kept blinking, thinking it would go away because at the beginning it didn't hurt.

''Then pretty quickly it got worse and worse and then suddenly I just completely lost vision in that eye and my left also started to get blurry.

''I went into a complete panic because I thought I was going to go blind. I was on my way to rehearsals and as soon as I got to Bedfordshire, where we were rehearsing, I saw our paramedic who told me he could see there was a problem. I needed to get to a ­specialist. The best place to go in London is Moorfields Eye Hospital and I was rushed straight there.''

The singer was diagnosed with severe iritis - which is inflammation around the eye's pupil - in her right eye, and a separate inflammation in her left, and was told to rest for almost a week, but insisted she was unable to do so because of the demanding rehearsals.

Thankfully, Mel showed no signs of any eye problems when she took to the stage in Dublin on Friday, and said she's been ''loving the tour''.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, she said: ''I'm loving the tour. I'm loving being out there. I'm loving being with my girls.

''I'm slowly getting better. I am trying to rest my eye but it's pretty hard when you are such a natural show-off like me and all you want to do when you get on stage is run around and dance your head off - I'm pretty much like that off-stage too.''