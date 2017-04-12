Mel B has been granted a temporarily restraining order against her former nanny.

The former Spice Girls singer obtained a court order on Monday (10.04.17) banning Lorraine Gilles from ''annoying, harassing, molesting and coming within 100 yards'' of her after she claimed that her ex-child care worker and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, who allegedly had an affair and were expecting a baby, had been ''extorting'' her since she filed for divorce from the film producer earlier this month.

The 41-year-old pop star's lawyer also got permission from the courts to gain access to a storage locker rented by Lorraine because Mel was convinced her former employee was stashing sex tapes and raunchy photos of her that she and Stephen had allegedly threatened to leak in a bid to destroy the brunette beauty's life.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, also said the locker contained boxes and boxes of Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of her recently deceased father Martin Brown.

However, when Mel, her lawyers and the police turned up at the locker facility, they found nothing - despite the judge ruling that Lorraine must not remove anything.

Mel also stated in her legal papers that she attempted to fire Lorraine in January 2015 but Stephen allegedly went ''ballistic'' and called her his ''ride or die bitch.''

The 41-year-old film producer reportedly threatened to release the sex tapes, which were thought to be in the locker in question, unless Mel rehired Lorraine with a raise.

As well as her court case with Lorraine, Mel has been locked in a bitter legal battle with Stephen, with whom she has five-year-old daughter Madison, since last month.

But it looks like the end could be in sight for the pair as the singer is believed to be on the ''verge'' of offering him £5 million and giving him a stunning private island - situated in Virginia - which she bought for £1 million for his birthday in 2014, but only if he agrees to a gagging order preventing him from talking about their divorce.

Mel was granted a restraining order against Stephen last week after she accused him of abusing her, getting their nanny pregnant and forcing her to take part in threesomes.

She alleged the abuse started within the first year of their marriage in 2007 and became a ''pattern'' for the then-couple with Stephen allegedly choosing to ''beat her down to let her know he was in charge'' whenever she saw a spike in her career.

Mel has claimed she had previously tried to leave Stephen but he ''threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way ... destroy my career and take my kids from me.''

Stephen has denied all the allegations against him and has asked for spousal maintenance, and for Mel to fork out for the fees his lawyer is charging to settle the divorce.