Mel B's restraining order against her former nanny will last for five years.

The former Spice Girl was previously granted a temporary version of the court order last month which banned Lorraine Gilles from ''annoying, harassing, molesting and coming within 100 yards'' of her after she claimed that her ex-child care worker and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, who allegedly had an affair and were expecting a baby, had been ''extorting'' her since she filed for divorce from the film producer in April.

Now, TMZ.com has reported that 41-year-old Mel has been granted a more permanent document which will keep Lorraine at bay until 2022, after her lawyer appeared in court on Wednesday (03.05.17) with a declaration from Mel claiming that Lorraine had harassed her.

According to the publication, the 'Wannabe' hitmaker claims Lorraine has been verbally abusive to her, as well as disrespecting her and making ''exacerbated sounds'' designed to annoy her. Mel also claims that Lorraine would call the star's children - Phoenix, 18, Angel, 10, and Madison, five - her kids.

Before being granted the five-year restraining order, the pop star's lawyer also got permission from the courts to gain access to a storage locker rented by Lorraine because Mel was convinced her former employee was stashing sex tapes and raunchy photos of her that she and Stephen had allegedly threatened to leak in a bid to destroy the brunette beauty's life.

The documents said the locker contained boxes and boxes of Spice Girls memorabilia and photos of her recently deceased father Martin Brown.

However, when Mel, her lawyers and the police turned up at the locker facility, they found nothing - despite the judge ruling that Lorraine must not remove anything.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Lorraine had filed her own lawsuit against the former 'X Factor' judge, suing her for defamation surrounding the declarations made by Mel in her divorce filings.

Whilst a person ''can't usually be sued'' for the information they provide in court papers, California family law cases make an exception when someone makes a claim against a third party, which in this case is Lorraine.

The 'America's Got Talent' has also been granted a restraining order from her estranged husband, after she accused him of abusing her, getting their nanny pregnant and forcing her to take part in threesomes.

She alleged the abuse started within the first year of their marriage in 2007 and became a ''pattern'' for the then-couple with Stephen allegedly choosing to ''beat her down to let her know he was in charge'' whenever she saw a spike in her career.