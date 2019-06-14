Mel B caught the tube to Wembley Stadium in rush hour on Friday evening (14.06.19) so she wouldn't be ''late'' for the second Spice Girls show.

The 44-year-old star - who is nicknamed Scary Spice - was snapped by their tour photographer Andrew Timms on the Underground and shared a video of her and her team on the train on her Instagram Stories.

She said: ''We are on the tube ... We are on the tube on the way to Wembley so we are not late.''

The first night at the packed out 90,000-capacity venue saw Hollywood actress Emma Stone in attendance.

The 'Favourite' actress' childhood dreams came true on Thursday (13.06.19) when she came face-to-face with her idol Emma Bunton in London, ahead of the concert.

The 'Stop' singer shared two photos of them together on Instagram, in which they were both smiling broadly.

Bunton captioned the pictures: ''When Emma met Emma. #2become1.''

Earlier in the day, the 43-year-old pop star admitted she was excited about getting to meet her most famous fan.

She said: ''Emma Stone is coming tonight and I've never met Emma Stone and we're going to be meeting her so I'm really excited...

''It's amazing. So yeah. It's quite nice. I'm excited!''

The 30-year-old actress was named Emily Jean Stone by her parents but previously confirmed she decided to use Emma as her stage name because grew up idolising Baby Spice.

She said: ''Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am. It wasn't necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.''

The 'La La Land' star's visit to Wembley Stadium marked her third time seeing the Spice Girls and when they announced their 'Spice World - 2019 Tour' she vowed to be at one their UK shows.

She previously vowed: ''I saw them in concert in the '90s, I saw them at The O2 arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that - somehow. I don't think tickets are on sale, but I'll figure it out!''

Mel B, Emma, Geri Horner and Mel C will play a third night at the venue on Saturday (15.06.19), after that show, the 'Wannabe' hitmakers will have played to over 700,000 fans in three weeks.