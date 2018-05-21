Mel B has found it ''hard'' raising three daughters as a single parent.

The former Spice Girls singer split from her husband Stephen Belafonte - the father of her youngest daughter Madison, six - last year and has admitted it's been tough trying to care for her kids Phoenix, 19, whom she has with Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 11, from Eddie Murphy, and Madison on her own while trying to hold down a career.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I'm raising three kids as a single parent, it can be hard work, but I'm a very loving mum. We have a lot of fun together.''

The 42-year-old beauty tries to keep a level head by doing meditation every day.

She explained: ''I meditate every day and I love it.

''It's 20 minutes of silence that I use to realign myself for the day. I've been a reiki master since I was 19, so I also do that with my kids. It's very calming.''

And it's not just her love for meditation that she's passed on to her children as Mel thinks her eldest daughter Phoenix will follow in her footsteps and go into showbiz.

She said: ''She's at college now but I can see her going on to do something in the

spotlight. She's very into fashion. She borrows my clothes.''

The 'America's Got Talent' judge spends the majority of her time in the US but she loves coming back to the UK because she gets to have a lavish roast dinner.

She explained: ''Eat a roast dinner. Within hours of landing this time, I was at my friend's house eating a Sunday roast. She made me Yorkshire puddings, sprouts,

roast potatoes - the lot! It's what I crave when I'm home in LA.''