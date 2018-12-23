Mel B has promised the Spice Girls will ''blow the fans away'' on their reunion tour.

The 43-year-old singer and her bandmates Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are busy preparing for their upcoming stadium jaunt and she can't wait for the shows to start.

She said: ''We're getting ready to rehearse and having non-stop meetings about how we're going to do the show.

''We want to blow the fans away to thank them for their loyalty and support

''I actually cannot wait to get into my leopardprint catsuits and rip up the stage. Everyone get ready.''

Though Victoria Beckham opted out of being involved in the tour, Mel is still convinced the fashion designer will join them on stage at at least one of the gigs.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I still think Victoria may actually join us at some point, but that's just me. I'm the eternal optimist.

''I'm very respectful of the fact she is incredibly busy with her fashion empire and it's not the right time for her, but I have a sneaking suspicion she will see the fun we're having and - well, maybe I shouldn't say any more.''

Mel's youngest daughters, Angel, 11, and seven-year-old Madison are particularly excited for the tour because, unlike their older sister Phoenix, 19, they aren't old enough to have seen the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers in action before.

Angel - whose dad is actor Eddie Murphy - said: ''Me and Madison can't wait to see her on stage.

''Last time they did a tour, it was the year I was born and now I'm going to be able to actually see her singing and dancing. It's going to be unbelievable.''

Madison - Mel's daughter from her second marriage to Stephen Belafonte - added: ''I just have one word to say about Mommy's tour and that is, 'Yay!'.''