Mel B had a cleansing procedure on her vagina to make it ''new and clean'' following her divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

The 43-year-old Spice Girl made the decision to have the inside of her vagina scraped following her separation from the film producer - who she has accused of alleged emotional and physical abuse - because she wanted to erase all trace of him from her body and start her sex life afresh.

Mel had intended to have a full vaginal rejuvenation but her doctor told her that she didn't need any corrective surgery done to her genitals and she was pleased to be told she had a ''very pretty'' vagina.

Speaking on the 'Table Manners with Jessie Ware' podcast, she confessed: ''I didn't really need rejuvenation so I didn't get that done, but the procedure is very similar to what a woman would get done.

''What I did was a bit like, and I say this very candidly but it's actually very important, a bit like a rape victim. When you've been raped, you wanna scrub any remnants off your body, inside outside, of that person, so you can just erase it.'

''I went to Dr. Matlock and I said, 'I don't want to feel like the last person that was inside my vagina was this monster.' He examined me and he said, 'Legally there's nothing I can do about that because you don't need anything done.' I said could he just go in there and get everything out, but then pack it with fresh tissue.'

''It's very pretty apparently ... I have a perfect vagina.''

Mel then explained that whilst most women get the procedure done to be smaller, she just wanted to move on from her past and be ''new and clean''.

The 'Say You'll Be There' singer has detailed her former spouse Stephen's apparent abusive actions in her new autobiography 'Brutally Honest', allegations that he has vehemently denied.

The couple got married in Las Vegas in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Madison in 2011.

However, they separated in December 2016, with Mel filing for divorce in March 2017. They were legally separated in December 2017.