Mel B says something went ''dramatically'' wrong with her ''soulmate'' Eddie Murphy.

The Spice Girls star admitted the end of her relationship her former flame - with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Angel - was difficult at the time and she regrets that their romance ended in acrimony with the 'Beverly Hills Cop' initially denying that he was the father of their baby.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' - in an episode which will air on ITV on Saturday night (25.05.19) - she said: ''We were both to blame. I wouldn't have said that publicly and he apologises to this day about that.

''He wishes he never said it, because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together and we were madly in love and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong.''

Despite their messy break-up after less than a year together, Mel still considers Eddie, 58, to be the ''love of [her] life'', and she fondly remembers their instant connection when they first met.

The 43-year-old singer added: ''We had something special that I've never really truly felt with anybody else. I've thought I've had it, but they've lied. His was pure. He is the love of my life. He always will be.''

Mel also has Madison, seven, with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, and Phoenix, 20, from her first marriage to Jimmy Gulzar.

The 'Wannabe' hitmaker previously insisted she's never said a ''bad word'' to her three daughters about their fathers, and Eddie plays a big part in Angel's life.

She explained: ''I've never said a bad word about any of their fathers to my daughters. Angel sees her dad on a regular basis.

''One thing I do with all three of my girls is make sure they know that they're loved, and that they came from a place of a loving relationship. I always make it a very exciting thing when I send them off to their fathers. Angel is different, because me and her dad don't have any problems with each other.''