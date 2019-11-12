Mel B doesn't see the issue with ''snooping'' on a partner's phone.

The 44-year-old star - who is currently single - admitted she has checked her partner's device ''in the past'', and she doesn't think it's a problem ''as long as it's not'' a regular habit in the relationship.

Speaking to dating app Badoo's podcast 'The Truth Flirts', she said: ''I've checked my partner's phone in the past and I haven't really found anything that's made me go oh my god, but I've had a little snoop here and there.

''If the phone's lying there and it's not locked and you know their password, I don't see what the harm is, as long as it's not like a weekly thing that you're doing.''

The Spice Girls singer also opened up on dating both men and women, and admitted despite being quite forthcoming with her music she prefers to let things happen ''organically'' when it comes to romance.

She explained: ''I do like a man to be a man, but then having said that, I have had a five year relationship with a woman.

''We met in the middle when it came to romance, the first moves, and telling each other how we feel, so I've had the best of both worlds.

''I'm very aggressive on stage but not very aggressive with making the first move, I think it should organically happen.''

And Mel - who has previously been married to Jimmy Gulzar and Stephen Belafonte and had relationships with Max Beesley, Christine Crokos and Eddie Murphy - revealed how she's scared by the ''idea of dating'' as she tries to get used to not being in a ''long-term relationship''.

She added: ''I wouldn't call my dating experience bad, I've only been single for three and a half years. I've been married for ten years, then I was engaged for a few years before that so I've always been in long-term relationships.

''The idea of dating scares me a little bit, but the dates that I have been on haven't been disastrous because I've always either met them through a friend of a friend, or they've been in the celebrity circle, so I've always felt quite safe and it's always been very respectful so, so far so good, but I'm still single, so I don't even know if it is a good thing!''

