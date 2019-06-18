Mel B has admitted it was ''disappointing'' for the Spice Girls to be snubbed by Victoria Beckham.

The fashion designer had previously opted out of joining her bandmates - Mel, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - on their reunion tour but the 'Stop' hitmakers at least expected her to be in the audience for one of the shows and now the concert series has come to an end, the former 'X Factor' judge confessed to feeling ''upset'' by the snub.

She said: ''I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting...

''I'm sure she has her reasons for not. I've already said, 'yeah I was upset', I still am a little bit. It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show...

''No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way.''

But while the quartet were disappointed not to see Victoria on the tour, they had an emotional meeting backstage at their final show at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday (15.06.19) with one of their biggest fans - 'Hello' hitmaker Adele.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', Mel said: ''We're fans of [Adele] and we all had a moment when we cried a little bit and hugged. an amazing artist.''

Ahead of the tour, the 44-year-old star caused a stir when she claimed to have slept with Geri during the band's pop heyday, prompting her pal to deny the story was true.

However, Mel insisted she was ''honest'' about what happened, but claimed it was a subject they avoided discussing as they prepared for their comeback shows.

She said: ''I'm not a liar. I'm very honest...

''We're friends at the end of the day. She's used to dealing with me so I'm going to say whatever I'm gonna say, so she just has to swallow that pill... It's old news this happened such a long time ago.

''I didn't resolve anything I just showed up at rehearsals. When we are on stage together, we were transported into the Spice World that we created.''