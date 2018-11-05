Mel B has confirmed the Spice Girls are going on tour.

The 44-year-old singer has spoken out before an official announcement is made on Monday (05.11.18) afternoon to reveal fans will get the chance to snap up tickets on Friday (09.11.18) to see her, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C perform live next year.

Asked if they are heading back on tour, she said: ''Yeah we are. Very exciting.

''[We've known for] like five, six months now, it's all, the wheels are in motion, tickets go on sale on Friday.

''Pressure is on now, hopefully you're going to buy some tickets.''

Victoria Beckham has opted not to join the tour but Mel is still hopeful she'll make an appearance on the tour at some point.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''It's just the four of us, but she might join us at some point. I hope so. I think it would be a shame if she didn't.

''I don't know why [she said no]. She's got a full on life with her commitments and the fashion line and her kids so she's not committing just yet. I'm hoping it'll change.''

The 'Wannabe' hitmakers went on hiatus in 2000 and reunited in 2007, but their world tour was cut short and a number of proposed legs were axed.

And Mel has now admitted she was the one who pulled the plug on the tour because of difficulties in her marriage to now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

She said: ''I wasn't in a very good space with my marriage and I didn't feel I could go on any more, living in this fake world with my marriage, so I said I can't go on.

''I don't think anyone knows that publicly but I don't mind taking the blame, it was my fault so I was determined to get us back together and I'm still determined it will be five at one point.''

Though the group will unveil UK tour dates in a few hours time, Mel admitted they are hoping to take the shows global.

Asked if they'll go outside of the UK, she said: ''We are. I'm in trouble again. I didn't like to say that, but we'll go everywhere else in the world, but right now it's just in the UK.''

While the 'Viva Forever' singer is confident the tour will be well-received, she admitted some of her bandmates were more cautious.

She said: ''We did have this conversation and a few of us were like 'Is it gonna sell?' I've got an inflated ego and I was like 'of course it's gonna sell'.''